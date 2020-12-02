close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 2, 2020

Petrol bombs hurled at Hong Kong police club

World

AFP
December 2, 2020

HONG KONG: Petrol bombs were hurled at a Hong Kong police recreation club in the early hours of Tuesday, a rare attack on a police facility since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law.

Police said they received a report of three men dressed in black hurling Molotov cocktails into the car park of the Police Sports and Recreation Club in Mongkok, a district that saw many clashes during last year’s huge democracy protests. Local media images showed the front of a truck was burned out but no further damage.

Latest News

More From World