Petrol bombs hurled at Hong Kong police club

HONG KONG: Petrol bombs were hurled at a Hong Kong police recreation club in the early hours of Tuesday, a rare attack on a police facility since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law.

Police said they received a report of three men dressed in black hurling Molotov cocktails into the car park of the Police Sports and Recreation Club in Mongkok, a district that saw many clashes during last year’s huge democracy protests. Local media images showed the front of a truck was burned out but no further damage.