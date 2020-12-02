close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
AFP
December 2, 2020

Thai court fires warning on eve of PM ruling

World

AFP
December 2, 2020

BANGKOK: Thailand’s constitutional court on Tuesday warned against "vulgar" criticism of its rulings, on the eve of a crucial judgement that could see Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha forced out of office.

The court will on Wednesday hand down a verdict on whether Prayut has broken rules by living in an army house, despite the fact the former general is no longer in the military top brass.

Losing the case could see Prayut, who came to power in a 2014 coup, thrown out as premier.

The ruling follows months of street protests calling for Prayut to quit, and one pro-democracy group plans to rally outside the court on Wednesday.

