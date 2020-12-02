Rebel shelling kills seven Yemeni children: medics

DUBAI: Rebel shelling of government-held districts of Yemen has killed seven children over the past two days, medics and relief agencies said.

In Yemen’s third largest city Taez, which is government-held but almost surrounded by rebel forces, two young girls, one just nine months old, were pronounced dead on Monday evening after a rebel bombardment that also wounded seven other people, medics said.

There was no immediate reaction from the rebels, who have repeatedly played up the high civilian death toll from air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition that has been supporting the beleaguered government.