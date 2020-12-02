tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Scientists said on Monday they had developed a way of predicting if patients will develop Alzheimer’s disease by analysing their blood, in what experts hailed as a potential "gamechanger" in the fight against the debilitating condition. Around 50 million people live with Alzheimer’s, a degenerative brain disease that accounts for more than half of global dementia cases.