close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 2, 2020

Egypt detains photographer

World

AFP
December 2, 2020

CAIRO: Egyptian police have detained a photographer for disrespect after he shot images of a dancer in ancient costume at the Pyramid of Djoser outside Cairo, a security source has confirmed.

Rumours had swirled on social media for days that the model, Salma al-Shimi, had been arrested after Monday’s shoot at the Saqqara necropolis, 30 kilometres south of Cairo.

Latest News

More From World