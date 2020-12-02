Bahraini delegation in Israel for talks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tel Aviv: A 40-strong Bahraini delegation arrived in Israel on Tuesday for two days of talks on boosting economic cooperation and tourism after the two countries normalised relations in September.
The Gulf state of Bahrain followed the United Arab Emirates in signing up to a US-brokered deal to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, becoming the third and fourth Arab countries to do so.