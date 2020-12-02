close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
December 2, 2020

Bahraini delegation in Israel for talks

World

December 2, 2020

Tel Aviv: A 40-strong Bahraini delegation arrived in Israel on Tuesday for two days of talks on boosting economic cooperation and tourism after the two countries normalised relations in September.

The Gulf state of Bahrain followed the United Arab Emirates in signing up to a US-brokered deal to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, becoming the third and fourth Arab countries to do so.

