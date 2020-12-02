Dilbar signed by Melbourne Stars

LAHORE: Dilbar Hussain, who represents Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League (PSL), will be in action with Melbourne Stars for the whole of Big Bash League season.

The 27-year-old Dilbar played one game for Melbourne Stars last season.

Like his Qalandars-mate Haris Rauf, Dilbar is also a product of LQ’s “Player Development Programme” (PDP), the franchise said. He appeared in trials in 2018 and went through a process to become what he is today.

“It is a proud moment for the Qalandars family to see Dilbar Hussain being recognised by Australian teams. The growth of Haris Rauf and emergence of Dilbar Hussain prove that PDP is working in right direction and for the right cause,” said Sameen Rana, the COO of Lahore Qalandars.

“I am also thankful to Melbourne Stars General Manager Nick Cummins who showed faith in players developed by Qalandars and provided them opportunity to further enhance their skills by playing in BBL,” Rana added.