PCB expects SA response in 10 days

LAHORE: The talks between the PCB and the South African cricket board on the schedule of the series in Pakistan have been completed, sources told ‘The News’.

They said the PCB expected a positive response in the next ten days.

It is to be noted that the South African cricket team is scheduled to visit Pakistan in January for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Sources said that Test matches are expected to be played in Karachi and Lahore and T20 matches in Rawalpindi.

It may be recalled that a four-member security delegation from South Africa visited Pakistan last month. The delegation reviewed the arrangements in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore.