Russia’s Ruslan beats Israr in straight sets

ISLAMABAD: Ruslan Serazhetdinov of Russia accounted for local Hamid Israr Gul in straight sets in the second round of the ITF J5 Junior Tennis Championships underway here at the PTF Complex Tuesday.

Serazhetdinov won 6-4, 6-2 to make it to third round. Zalan Khan upset 3rd seed Aryan Giri of Nepal in a well-contested two-set match. Zalan won the first set 6-4 by breaking the 9th game of Giri. The second set was marked with beautiful passing shots, lobs, and execution of superb volleys as the score went up to 6 all, as both the players held their respective serves and the set was decided following a hard-fought tie-break 10-8.

Top seed Muhammad Shoaib was in excellent touch as he eliminated Raja Azan Ahmed Sajid 6-2, 6-0 without any resistance.

Alexandar Karman of USA surprised Pakistan’s second seed Ahmed Kamil in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

In the boys’ doubles event, unseeded Aarav Samrat Hada and Aki Zuben Rawat of Nepal beat pair of Sami Zeb Khan and Subhan bin Salik in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Arina Valitova of Russia, Margarita Okhendovskaya of Ukraine, Zoha Asim of Pakistan and Abhilasha Bista of Nepal moved into the semi-finals of girls’ singles event beating their respective opponents in the straight sets.

Results: Boys’ singles second round: Ruslan Serazhetdinov (RUS) bt Hamid Israr Gul (PAK) 6-4, 6-2; Zalan Khan (PAK) bt Aryan Giri (NEP) 6-4, 7-6(8); Siddhartha Lama (USA) bt Aoi Ooka (JPN) 6-3, 6-2; Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) bt Raja Azan Ahmed Sajid (PAK) 6-2, 6-0; Rohan Belday (USA) bt Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (PAK) 6-0, 6-2; Roy Keegan (GBR) bt Aarav Samrat Hada (NEP) 6-0, 6-1; Aki Zuben Rawat (NEP) bt Haider Ali Rizwan (PAK) 6-2, 6-1; Alexander Karman (USA) bt Ahmed Kamil (PAK) 6-1, 6-3.