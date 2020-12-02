Pak players likely to start net practice from Friday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricketers who will clear their fourth Covid-19 test tomorrow (Thursday) may be allowed to start training from Friday at the nearest first-class venue in Christchurch.

A well-placed source within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told ‘The News’ that all the cleared players after the fourth test will be seen playing friendly matches against their teammates and practicing in the nets from Friday.

“All the players with negative reports following the fourth test are expected to start training at the nearest available ground from Friday, which will be their ninth day in New Zealand. Currently they are exercising in confinement, mostly within their rooms. They are doing their best to keep themselves ready to take on New Zealand. However, from Friday onwards there are all the chances that they will be allowed to use cricket facilities to practice for the forthcoming T20 and Test series,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the results of Monday’s tests of four more players have been held back by the New Zealand Ministry of Health, however it declared 42 others as negative for the third time.

“The authorities have held back four cricketers’ results after the third test as they say they are analyzing whether this deadly virus can pose any threat to others. Hopefully, the results of these three players would be shared with the team management in a couple of days while the fourth player will undergo test on Thursday. So far these four players are staying on the same floor meant for the majority of the members.”

It has already been declared that around 11 cricketers in the contingent had a previous history of Covid-19. It is believed that four more players who are yet to receive their tests’ results will be part of the group having a previous history of the disease.