Wed Dec 02, 2020
December 2, 2020

ITF allots two junior events to Pakistan for next year

KARACHI: International Tennis Federation (ITF) has allotted two international junior events to Pakistan for next year.

The two J-5 international events will be held in Islamabad from February 1-13.

The events will have singles and doubles matches and the entry deadline will be January 12 and 19, respectively.

This year, Pakistan is hosting two international J-5 tennis events: from November 23 to December 5 in Islamabad.

