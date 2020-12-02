ITF allots two junior events to Pakistan for next year

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: International Tennis Federation (ITF) has allotted two international junior events to Pakistan for next year.
The two J-5 international events will be held in Islamabad from February 1-13.
The events will have singles and doubles matches and the entry deadline will be January 12 and 19, respectively.
This year, Pakistan is hosting two international J-5 tennis events: from November 23 to December 5 in Islamabad.