KRL start Challenge Cup campaign with 2-0 win over KPT

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top team Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) were off to a solid start when they defeated Karachi Port Trust (KPT) 2-0 in their Group C opener of the National Football Challenge Cup at Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Tuesday.

Imran provided lead to the Rawalpindi-based KRL in the 22nd minute before Izharullah made it 2-0 in the 40th minute.

Meanwhile, at Punjab Stadium, Mohammad Waheed scored a hat-trick as Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) crushed Chaman’s Afghan FC 4-0.

PCAA, managed by seasoned coach Siddique Sheikh, showed composure from the very start of the match and kept putting pressure on Afghan FC. The high intensity style of play paid off for PCAA when Mohammad Naeem scored for them in the 25th minute.

Afghan FC could not regather themselves after the first goal and conceded again in the 26th and 27th minutes. Waheed scored both goals. The emerging youngster from Karachi scored again in the 75th minute, sealing the first three points for PCAA in the National Challenge Cup.

At the Fame FC Ground, it was all about young Popo FC, the team from Islamabad, which put on display a high-quality show of football against Saif Tex, beating the latter 2-1.

Irtaza Haseeb gave Popo FC the lead in the 34th minute before Bilal Waheed equalised for Saif Tex just before half-time.

In the second half, Popo FC consistently made advances towards the goal and kept producing problems for Saif Tex. Eventually, in the 85th minute, Shamroz Khan scored the winner for the young side.

Also at Fame FC Ground, Pakistan Premier Football League ‘B’ Division club leg winners Quetta’s Baloch FC registered their first win, beating Lyallpur FC 1-0 in their Group D match. Nizamuddin’s 48th minute long-range strike proved to be the winner for Baloch FC Quetta.

Wednesday’s fixtures: WAPDA v Navy (Punjab Stadium, 10am), SA Farms v Asia Ghee Mills (Punjab Stadium, 10pm), SSGC v Masha United (Punjab Stadium, 12noon), Wohaib FC v SA Gardens (Fame FC Ground, 2pm).