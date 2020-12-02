PCB Challengers lift Triangular Women’s T20 trophy

RAWALPINDI: PCB Challengers edged out PCB Dynamites by seven runs in a thrilling final to lift the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship trophy here at the Pindi Stadium Tuesday.

Besides lifting the glittering trophy, the PCB Challengers remained undefeated in the tournament while pocketing Rs1,000,000 as winner prize. PCB Dynamites had to settle for a Rs500,000 as runners-up cash prize.

PCB Dynamites were set a reachable 134-run target, they fought hard but eventually finished their quota of 20 overs at 126-6 as the PCB Challengers’ bowlers and fielders led by a fine spell of 2-21 by Aroob Shah defended the score to ensure the title for their side.

Opener Nahida Khan top-scored for the PCB Dynamites with 39 off 37 balls, however, she failed to convert her start into a match-winning effort. Kainat Imtiaz chipped in with an unbeaten 32 off 29 balls while Hafsa Khalid made a 20-run contribution. Kainat (111 runs and three wickets) was adjudged as the player-of-the-tournament and was awarded Rs50,000.

Aimen Anwar took 1-23 in her four overs while Fatima Sana also took one wicket as she provided adequate all-round support to her side following her unbeaten 24-run contribution with the bat in the PCB Challengers innings.

Earlier, PCB Challengers posted 133-7 in their allotted 20 overs. After losing the crucial wicket of Pakistan captain and ace batter Bismah Maroof (18) to a run-out, PCB Challengers mixed caution with aggression as they accumulated a competitive total.

Kainat Hafeez, player-of-the-match, top-scored with 31 off 27 balls. Fatima faced 22 balls for her 24. Subhana Tariq was the most successful bowler for PCB Dynamites despite giving away 37 runs in her four overs. She picked three wickets, Ramin Shameem and Nashra Sandhu took a wicket apiece.