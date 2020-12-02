Man injured in firing ‘by Lyari gangsters’ dies at hospital

A man who was wounded in a firing incident late Monday night in Lyari succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital on Tuesday.

According to police, 55-year-old Abdus Sattar, son of Hussain, was injured in a firing incident that took place on the night between Monday and Tuesday. The injured was moved to Karachi’s Civil Hospital.

According to SHO Zulfiqar Bajwa, the deceased was sitting with his friend, namely Hanif Patni, in the Nayabad locality of Lyari’s Kalri area where motorcyclists shot him and fled. Sattar had sustained a bullet injury.

The officer said a preliminary investigation suggested that the assailants were affiliated with a Lyari-based gang and that the attacker wanted to shoot at Patni but missed the target and mistakenly killed his friend.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified suspects on behalf of Patni.

Two injured

Farhan, 26, son of Nabi Buksh, was wounded in a firing incident that took place in the city’s Old Golimar area. The Pak Colony police said the injured was taken to the CHK for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Amir Khan was injured in a firing incident that took place at a house in Landhi’s Daud Challi locality. The injured was moved to the Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment.