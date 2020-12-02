close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
Anti-polio campaign in full swing

Islamabad

A
APP
December 2, 2020

Rawalpindi : Five-day anti-polio campaign began in all tehsils and towns of the district is continued successfully on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Sohail Chaudary informed that the immunization campaign was in full swing.

Under the drive, he said, over 530,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine.

Sohail informed that 2,964 mobile health teams were operating in the district to complete the task of immunization.

He said that polio drops were also being administered at 307 health centers in order to ensure that all children should be immunized.

Meanwhile the Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Anwar Ul Haq has directed the health officials to give special attention to far flung areas so that no children could be left from vaccination.

