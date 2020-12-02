Easypaisa bags international award

KARACHI: Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital payments platform, has yet again added another feather to its cap by winning the Emerging Payments Award 2020 for the “Best Financial Inclusion Payments Initiative”, a statement said on Tuesday.

The renowned mobile banking platform was one of the two winners, of the four contestants, to bag the awards, it added. The winners were announced recently at the virtual Emerging Payments Awards ceremony, streamed online for the global community to participate. The awards celebrate innovation and collaboration by recognising companies that have made significant advances in payments. Now in its 13th year, the Emerging Payments Awards is the UK industry’s most prestigious event, it added.