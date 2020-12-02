Fighting polio

Pakistan has been struggling to eradicate the crippling poliovirus from the country for many years now. It carries out vaccination campaigns that aim at reaching all children under the age of five. Healthcare workers go door to door to vaccinate children. However, there are many parents who still refuse to get their children vaccinated. Pakistan is one of the two countries where polio remains endemic. This virus can be eliminated from the country if vaccination programmes are carried out in a timely manner. The healthcare authorities have been doing everything they can to fight against the virus. It is also the responsibility of parents to understand the severity of the virus and get their children vaccinated.

Arooj Masood

Rawalpindi