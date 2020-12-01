close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2020

Father arrested over alleged murder of girl

National

Our Correspondent
December 1, 2020

SUKKUR: The police have started an investigation after suspicious death of a 13-year old girl, whose mother has claimed that her husband had been raping their daughter for multiple times. Reports said Sahab Khatoon, the mother of the deceased girl Kamul Gopang, claimed that her husband Koral Gopang used to rape their daughter and when she informed others, the accused allegedly strangulated her to death. The Khairpur Police have arrested the accused and started investigation. Earlier, SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi had taken notice after suspicious body of a girl had been found in the village Alam Khan Gopang and ordered to constitute an inquiry committee to determine whether it was a suicide or a murder.

