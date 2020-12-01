Minorities should not have any fear: Ashrafi

LAHORE: Non-Muslims living in Pakistan should not have any fear. Islam is a religion of peace, moderation and compassion. All issues relating to forceful conversions and marriages will be settled with the minorities amicably, said Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, special representative to Prime Minister on Inter-religious Harmony and Middle East.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, following a meeting with Christian leaders at the Cathedral Church, Waris Road, Ashrafi said any individual, group and organization will not be allowed to settle their vendetta on account of Islam and ethnic differences. To make awareness among people to contain misuse of blasphemy laws, campaigns will be launched. Islam is a religion of peace, harmony and compassion. Any girl, either she is daughter of a Muslim or a non- Muslim, is the responsibility of the state. He said the Muttahida Ulema Board rejected blasphemy charges against six sanitary workers of the Christian community.

Ashrafi said the government has decided to constitute a coordination committee with representation of the Christian community to resolve issues faced by Christians. He said a resolution approved by the OIC in support of Kashmir and legislation endeavours against blasphemy issues at the world level through OIC is a great achievement on the part of the government

Ashrafi was flanked by Bishop Sibestuan Francis Shaw, Pastor Emanuel Khokhar, Maulana Zubair Abid, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Dr Fayyaz Ranjha and fathers of different churches. He said Pakistan has ideal relations with all neighbouring Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Sudan and Bahrain. It is a great success for Pakistan's foreign policy to raise voice for Kashmir from the OIC forum and demanding world organizations to ensure legislation against blasphemy issues. He said world organizations ahead of publishing reports against Pakistan should take into consideration ground realities. He said all people involved in the killing of Ahmedies in Peshawar and Nankana Sahib have been arrested. Anyone in Pakistan will not be allowed to make extrajudicial killings on account of religion.

Pakistan Council of Churches Chairman Azad Marshall felicitated Ashrafi for assuming the change of special aide to prime minister. He hoped Ashrafi will play his effective role in resolving the issues of the Christian community in the country. He said the Christian community will observe SOPs to celebrate Christmas. Ashrafi said the minorities will get all respective rights as defined in the Constitution of Pakistan. He said all cases relating to forceful conversions and marriages are being tackled. He said the cases regarding misuse of blasphemy laws (295-C) witnessed reduction during the last two years. He said 104 cases on religious desecration were reported to the Muttahida Ulema Board and in 100 cases, relief was provided in accordance with the teachings of Quran and Sunnah.

Responding to a question, Ashrafi said Pakistan has always raised voice for oppressed Muslims all over the world. He said baseless propaganda has been made to develop differences between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Rumours are also made on Pakistan-China relations. He said if Bahrain and Sudan recognise Israel, it will not affect relations of Pakistan with Arab countries. He underlined that during the last two years, the relations of Pakistan with the Muslim world witnessed stability contrary to past governments. In a recent meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), all points raised by Pakistan on Kashmir and legislation against blasphemy were made part of the OIC agenda.

On the issue of the minorities, Ashrafi said he held meetings with the minister for Religious Affairs, the minister for Law and the minister for Human Rights and all agreed to look into cases relating the minorities. He said anyone in Pakistan will not be allowed to take law into his own hands.

The representatives of the Christian community said the cases of forceful marriages are rising and in this regard, they want protection. On this, Ashrafi said Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured that minorities will get all respective rights as defined in the Constitution of Pakistan.