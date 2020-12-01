7 employees of bank test positive for COVID-19

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Seven employees of a bank tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The district administration sealed the bank after the detection of coronavirus patients in the bank. The coronavirus patients were removed to a hospital where their blood samples were taken and they were advised to quarantine at their homes. According to the health department, seven employees, including the manager of the bank, and other 20 people, including a doctor, were tested positive for the virus. The employees are identified as Munawar Khan, Farid Ahmed, Nazir Hussain, Muhammad Jawad Al Hassan, Muhammad Farhan, Ashraf Solangi and manager Fahim Afsar Rahmani. The other people were also advised to quarantine at homes.