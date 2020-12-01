Robbers kill security guard on Ring Road

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Robbers killed a security guard on resistance on Ring Road in Baghbanpura police limits Monday. The victim has been identified as Munir Ahmad, a resident of Khushab. He was a retired army man and was performing duty at Ring Road. He was going to collect cash from a booth when robbers intercepted him. On offering resistance, robbers opened firing leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.