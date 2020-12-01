Pakistan for boosting ties with Egypt: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan attached great significance to its relations with Egypt and desired to further promote and diversify bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interests.

He said both countries enjoyed close ties which needed to be further strengthened in the areas of trade, cultural and defence.

He made these remarks Monday while talking to Pakistan’s envoy to Egypt and expressed the confidence that he would make concerted efforts for improving bilateral relations with Egypt. He also asked him to highlight Kashmir issue in the host country, particularly the atrocities being committed by India against the Muslim population of IIOJK.