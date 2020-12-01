Two civil judges contract coronavirus

MUZAFFARGARH: Two civil judges of Tehsil Courts Jatoi have tested positive of coronavirus on Monday. According to a handout issued by President Tehsil Bar Association Jatoi Malik Javed Ahmed Olakh, civil judge Rana Mudasir Hayyat and Muhammad Qaisar have been tested positive for the virus. Courts of both judges have been sealed till December 5. The president DBA urged all members of the bar to follow coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) before entering the Katchery and court rooms. He also asked them to appear before the courts only in urgent matters including stay orders and remands with complete implementation of SOPs.