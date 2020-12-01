Lack of facilities at Sahulat Bazaars

OKARA: People have shown concern over unavailability of facilities in the Sahulat bazaars here.

The counters of essential items, including sugar, chicken, onion and ghee, were not operational while there was no officer deputed at complaint cell. They demanded the authorities take notice of the issue.

WOMAN POISONED TO DEATH: A married woman was poisoned to death by her alleged paramour at 28/2L village on Monday.

Shahnaz Bibi, w/o Muhammad Iqbal, had allegedly developed illicit relations with Asghar Ali. In the meantime, her husband came to know about the matter and banned the entry of Asghar Ali in his house. However, Iqbal again found Asghar Ali at his home two days ago and both exchanged hot words. Iqbal threatened Asghar to get a case registered against him. Later, Asghar entered the house of Iqbal and allegedly poisoned Shahnaz to death. Sadar police have registered a case.