Growers advised to use modern technology

FAISALABAD: Agriculture experts have advised wheat growers to apply modern technology, utilise balanced fertiliser and cultivate only certified varieties of seed for getting a bumper crop.

Addressing a seminar at Bucheke, tehsil Jarranwala, on Monday, Director Wheat Ayyub Agriculture Research Institute Dr Javed Ahmed lauded the efforts of Fauji Fertilizer Corporation (FFC) for providing necessary guidelines to wheat farmers about the crop for increasing per acre produce.

He advised the farmers to carefully listen to experts’ opinions about the crop and increase their per acre yield.

He advised the farmers to select good quality wheat seed and apply poison to seeds before sowing for saving it from insect attack.

FFC Regional Manager Muhammad Ajmal said the FFC was implementing a comprehensive programme of training and guidance of farmers besides providing them fertilisers. He said the FFC has set up an agriculture wing under which five farm advisory centres were functioning across the country. He said besides these centres, 13 regional offices were also working under the supervision of agriculture experts.

Head of Agri Services Dr Sajida Fareed said the FFC was providing the facility of soil and water analysis free of cost to farmers at their doorstep. She said there was a lack of nitrogen, phosphorus and potash in our food elements so farmers must apply fertilizer to improve this deficiency.

Head Farm Advisory Center Liaqat Ali also discussed different aspects for taking good produce.

canals closure schedule: The irrigation department has issued schedule for annual closure of different canals to de-silt, repair and maintenance.According to official sources, Lower Bari Doab canal will remain closed from December 29 to January 15 next year. Trimu canal and Trimu Sindhai link canal from January 10 to 27, Sindhai canal and SMB link canal from January 11 to 28 while Lower Pakpattan canal from January 12 to 29. The schedule of canals closure can be changed keeping in view the weather condition, the sources added.

Wall collapse kills two kids: Two children died when a wall collapsed on them on Monday. According to police, Ali Haidar, 6, and Eman Fatima, 3, were playing in a street when the wall of a house collapsed at Chak 237-GB Khaddian Warriachan. Resultantly, both the children died on the spot.