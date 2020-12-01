Alleged corruption: Khursheed indicted in NAB reference

SUKKUR: The accountability court in Sukkur on Monday indicted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former leader of the opposition Syed Khursheed Shah in an assets beyond corruption reference of Rs1.23 billion.

The accountability court Sukkur’s Judge, Fareed Anwar Qazi, here on Monday heard the reference case against the former leader of the opposition Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 co-accused. The defence counsel of Shah, Advocate Muekesh Kumar, and Prosecutor NAB Sukkur Malik Zubair argued for their respective clients. Later, the judge of Accountability Court indicted Syed Khursheed Shah along with 12 co-accused, including his two wives, sons Farukh Shah, Zerak Shah, his two nephews, inclduing Sindh Minister for Transport, Syed Owais Qadir Shah, Junaid Qadir Shah, Akram Pathan, Saqib Awan, Tufail Pathan and others. The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. The court adjourned the case for December 11 and ordered the NAB prosecutor to produce all the witnesses. Shah was arrested in a joint operation by NAB Rawalpindi and Sukkur on September 18, 2019 from Islamabad.

Talking to the media, Khursheed Shah claimed the reference was politically motivated and he and his family were being victimized. The PPP leader said he was not afraid of jail and trumped-up corruption charges. He challenged the NAB to investigate the cases of the PTI leadership with properties and ill gotten assets in Dubai, Murree and other cities.

Talking about the PDM Multan rally, Shah said the PTI government is scared of opposition rallies that are gaining momentum and is using Covid-19 for political purposes. While it finds no fault with holding rallies, it fears the infection would spread during opposition rallies. He said the prime minister.

Criticising the government for economic mismanagement, the PPP leader said instead of focusing on achieving his electoral pledges, the prime minister would be remembered for bad governance, massive unemployment and unleashing massive inflation, making it is difficult for people to have two square meals. The PPP leader also accused the speaker National Assembly of being a government’s puppet, who does PM’s bidding violating the speaker’s independent office.