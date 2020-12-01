NAB chief assures Mandviwalla of addressing his reservations

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday assured Senate Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla to remove his reservations.

This assurance was given by the NAB chairman during a meeting with the Senate deputy chairman at the NAB Headquarters. The Senate deputy chairman, earlier, had accused the NAB officials of blackmailing and harassing the business community in a press conference. During the meeting, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal told Salim Mandviwalla that he had sought the record and would himself examine the case.

According to sources, the NAB chairman told the Senate deputy chairman that he might have some misunderstanding regarding his case. Mandviwalla replied that he didn’t have any misunderstanding and said he was not seeking any favour and ready to contest his case in the court of law. “I will take up the issue of NAB harassment in the Senate committee where not only Rawalpindi NAB DG Irfan Naeem Mangi and investigation officer, but the victim will also be called,” he told the NAB chairman. Mandviwalla said he would approach the Supreme Court against the alleged victimisation by the NAB, if needed, the sources added.

The sources said the NAB chairman also assured the Senate deputy chairman that action would be taken against the officials found involved in harassing the business community. He said the NAB respects parliamentarians and believes in protecting their self-esteem. He said the record of Mandviwalla case had already been sought to examine the case on merit and justice would prevail as per law. Later, talking to The News, Mandviwalla said he received a call from Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal for the meeting. “The NAB chairman has assured me of action against the officials found involved in any illegal act,” he added.

Mandviwalla said he informed the NAB chairman that how the Rawalpindi NAB DG was ‘terrorising’ the people across country. “The Rawalpindi NAB DG is telling everyone that even the NAB chairman can’t remove him from the post,” he said, adding that “if the official thinks that he is more powerful then a motion for his removal will be brought in the Senate”.

The Senate deputy chairman said he told the NAB chairman that the people look towards him with hope and respect. He said he informed the NAB chairman that he should be aware that how the NAB officials were blackmailing the people and forcing them for plea bargain in ‘closed-door rooms’. He said a requisition for the Senate session would be filed soon, adding that the issue of NAB victimisation would be taken up in the Senate.

To a question whether he was satisfied with the meeting, Mandviwalla said he would only be satisfied when action would be seen and if there was no action then how he could be satisfied.

It is to be mentioned here that the Senate deputy chairman has already submitted a privilege motion in the Senate secretariat against the NAB chairman, Rawalpindi NAB DG and investigation officer.