Pakistan, China to up defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI: China’s Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe separately called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.

Matters of mutual interests, affairs of regional security and enhancement in defence cooperation were discussed at the meetings.

During his meeting with Gen Wei Fenghe at the GHQ, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan Army values time-tested friendly and brotherly relations with China.

“We have been standing together all along, and our relations will be no different in wake of future challenges,” General Bajwa reiterated.

Visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts for regional peace and provision of secure environment for CPEC projects.

The COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s unwavering support to Pakistan on all key issues at regional and international forums. Later, an MoU was also signed for enhancement of defence cooperation between both the armies.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Minister of National Defence, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to visiting dignitary.

In General Wei Fenghe’s meeting with Gen Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to ‘Iron Brotherhood’ and ‘All-Weather’ friendship with continued efforts to forge deeper strategic ties for a shared future and security vision.

Earlier, a tri-services contingent presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary upon arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, .