Increasing cases of corona in NAB: NAB officials directed to strictly follow SOPs to check COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Monday directed all officers/officials of NAB to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), announced by the government.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting in wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases in NAB to decide further course of action at NAB Headquarters. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability, Syed Asghar Haider, Director General Operations Zahir Shah, DG Headquarters NAB Husnain Ahmad and other senior officers of NAB.

During the meeting, investigation officers and prosecutors have been directed to pursue their cases in relevant honourable courts with complete preparation and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

However, it was also decided that the Prosecution Division would move applications of adjournment in courts if any prosecutor of NAB was infected and declared positive from COVID-19. The meeting further ordered issuance of following instructions for strict implementation and compliance in letter and spirit with immediate effect till further orders.

The meeting decided to observe working hours of NAB offices from 9:am to 1:30pm (Monday to Thursday) and from 9am to 1:00pm on Fridays. The region/divisions/wings/cells may ensure the implementation of the precautionary measures, strictly with respect to COVID-19 i.e. wearing masks, sanitizing hands etc. and ensure conduct of COVID-19 tests of Officers/Officials on a regular basis subject to the symptoms.

The entry of visitors had been banned at NAB Headquarters and all regional offices. Special checking of staff and others will be ensured at entry gate through thermal guns.

It was also decided that disinfection process to be initiated on a regular basis in general and on Saturdays and Sundays particularly without fail.

The NAB officers/officials should not go to public places without any official work and urgent need and maintain close contact with their directors/DGs on telephone in order to dispose of official responsibilities without fail as per law.

The meeting decided to ensure strict implementation of comprehensive strategy, regarding COVID-19 policy, besides frequent hand washing, use of sanitizer, gloves and wearing of masks.

The screening of accused in NAB custody will be ensured from qualified doctors, besides providing those with best medical facilities and masks, gloves, sanitizers and other necessary equipment to be used to protect them from COVID-19.

The meeting expressed its firm resolve that through strict adoption of precautionary measures, officers/officials could better sensitize and protect from COVID-19. The officers/officials should inform their relevant directors/DGs if symptoms of coronavirus appear, so that immediate remedial measures could be taken on time for provision of medical facilities.

Use of intercom should be enhanced in NAB offices in order to avoid frequent meetings, besides maintaining social distancing, frequent hand washing, use of sanitizers, gloves and masks.