close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
December 1, 2020

Pakistan for boosting ties with Egypt: Alvi

National

A
APP
December 1, 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan attached great significance to its relations with Egypt and desired to further promote and diversify bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interests.

He said both countries enjoyed close ties which needed to be further strengthened in the areas of trade, cultural and defence.

He made these remarks Monday while talking to Pakistan’s envoy to Egypt and expressed the confidence that he would make concerted efforts for improving bilateral relations with Egypt.

Latest News

More From Pakistan