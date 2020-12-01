Sheikh asks Fazl not to head towards political dead end

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was not going anywhere due to the PDM rallies adding that the government will complete its term of five years.

Addressing a press conference at the Rawalpindi Railway Station, he reiterated that the government was ready to talk to the opposition on all issues except the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases and NRO.

“JUI-f chief Fazlur Rehman talked about retaliation. He must understand that this is a matter of supremacy of law. Fazlur Rehman should not advance towards the political dead end. Inexperienced politicians will cause political mishaps,” he said.

The minister said there was a clear difference between Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif’s narrative, as the latter gave a good statement on negotiations at the national level.

“Pakistan has no external threat but internal. Our army is aware of everything occurring at the borders.”