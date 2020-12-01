Shahera Shahid posted as additional secretary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Shahera Shahid, a BS-21 officer of Information Group presently posted as Director General/ Principal Information Officer, is transferred and posted as additional secretary, Information and Broadcasting Division, with immediate effect.
According to a notification of Establishment Division here on Monday, the officer is also assigned the additional charge of the post of DG/ PIO PID Islamabad with immediate effect and until further orders.