Tue Dec 01, 2020
December 1, 2020

Minister urges people to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs

December 1, 2020

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr Khan Zaib Anwar Monday urged masses to strictly follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to avoid spread of the virus.

In a statement issued here, he said corona infection was spreading more vigorously in the province and Peshawar had emerged one of the more affected city, adding that the second wave of coronavirus infection is ferocious.

He urged masses to show responsibility and take the infection seriously otherwise it could play havoc in the country.

People should use face mask and adopt social distancing to avoid the spread of the virus, he added.

