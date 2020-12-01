Surgeries Patients accuse hospital of damaging their eyesight

CHARSADDA: A group of patients here on Monday alleged that a private hospital had damaged their eyesight after performing surgeries.

Speaking at a press conference here, the patients, including Arshad, Shahzad, Hayat, Ashfaq and others, said that the hospital in question had arranged free medical camps and advised them to undergo surgeries. They alleged that as many as 29 patients suffered damage to their eyesight due to the alleged negligence and lack of expertise of the doctors and other staff at the private hospital who had performed the surgeries.

The patients asked the government and the Health Department to take action against the hospital, saying that they had filed a complaint against the hospital at the Mandani Police Station but no action had been taken against it. They said that the doctors at the hospital had conducted the surgeries of 29 patients, but the procedure damaged the eyesight instead of leading to any improvement.

Meanwhile, the management of the hospital said that they had operated on only 11 patients who later developed post-surgery complications caused by infections.

The hospital management added that the Health Department had constituted a team to probe the matter, saying the doctors in the team would soon release a report and they would accept its findings.

When contacted, the officials at Mandani Police Station said the action would be taken in light of the recommendations of the report issued by the Health Department.