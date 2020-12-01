close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
December 1, 2020

Dr. Asiya Asad appointed as CM’s focal person on Covid-19

National

A
APP
December 1, 2020

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday appointed Dr. Asiya Asad, member provincial assembly as Chief Minister’s focal person for Covid-19 and related issues.

The notification says that Dr. Asiya Asad will assist Minister Health and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa on Covid-19 related activities.

Latest News

More From Pakistan