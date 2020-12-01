Dr. Asiya Asad appointed as CM’s focal person on Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday appointed Dr. Asiya Asad, member provincial assembly as Chief Minister’s focal person for Covid-19 and related issues.
The notification says that Dr. Asiya Asad will assist Minister Health and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa on Covid-19 related activities.