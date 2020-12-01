close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
December 1, 2020

Food deptt nabs 15 profiteers

December 1, 2020

PESHAWAR: The provincial Food department in a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders Monday apprehended 15 profiteers from areas of Chamkani and Phandu road.

Assistant Food Controller Khalid Khan and Food Inspector Bilal Afridi taking notice of public complaints conducted raids in the areas and arrested 15 persons over charges of profiteering and keeping expired items while record of flour dealers was also checked.

On the occasion Rationing Officer Aftab Omar said that strict legal action would be taken against the arrested persons and no leniency would be shown in this regard.

