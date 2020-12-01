Death toll reaches 8,025 as 40 more die of Covid in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Another 40 Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 8,025 deaths across the country, the latest data provided by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday showed.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan has climbed to 8.5%. At least 71% of the corona patients in Pakistan are male.

Adults aged above 50 make up about 76% of the total infections. The NCOC said 72% of Covid-19 patients have comorbidities. According to NCOC, the coronavirus mortality rate in Pakistan stands at 2.02% against the global fatality rate of 2.32%.

The highest Covid-19 prevalence was witnessed at 21.3% in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sindh second at 14.04% and Balochistan third with 11.95%. Islamabad recorded 6.62%, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 5.57%, Punjab 4.84% and Gilgit Baltistan 3.43%.

Mirpur has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate at 27.75% and Muzaffarabad is second at 23.44%. Hyderabad recorded 18.21%, Peshawar 18.09% and Karachi 17.95%.

In Quetta, the coronavirus prevalence was recorded at 9.09%, Islamabad 6.62%, Abbotabad 6.22% and 6.19% in Lahore. Swat, Gilgit, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad's positivity rate stands at 5.81%, 5.68%, 4.83% and 3.14%, respectively.

As many as 2,839 people were tested positive for Covid-19 out of 33,302 tests conducted on November 29 while total active cases were reported at 48,576 including 10,825 in Punjab, Sindh 10,081, KP 5,624, Islamabad 5,149, Balochistan 477, AJK 796 and GB 350. Meanwhile, a total of 341,423 people have recovered across the country. There is no patient on vent in GB and Balochistan. A total of 300 vents were occupied across Pakistan out of 1,757 vents allocated for Covid-19.

A total of 398,024 cases detected so far (AJK 6,855, Balochistan 17,158, GB 4,649, ICT 30,123, KP 47,190, Punjab 119,035, Sindh 173,014).

Out of total 8,025 deaths, Sindh reported 2,924 deaths (11 died in hospital and 2 died out of hospital on November 29), Punjab 2,991 (11 died in hospital and 1 died out of hospital on November 29), KP 1,368 (9 died in hospital on Nov 29, ICT 314 (5 died in hospital on November 29), Balochistan 166 and GB and AJK 165 (one died in hospital on November 29). In all 5,508,810 tests so far have been conducted.

In 614 hospitals with Covid facilities, 2,543 patients were admitted across the country.