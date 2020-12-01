close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
December 1, 2020

Aleem Khan, Governor Sarwar ask opposition to end politics of rallies

Our Correspondent Â 
December 1, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. Punjab governor said that the opposition's plan to obstruct the Senate elections would also fail. The opposition parties would see that Senate and general elections would be held on time, said the governor. Opposition rallies cannot oust the government, he added. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not move an inch away from his politics.

During the meeting, the governor said that PDM would get tired of holding rallies but the government would remain in power till 2023. PDM is playing with the lives of the people for political interests.

Corona is being "invited" and there are serious dangers of corona spread due to opposition rallies. Therefore, the opposition is once again asked to end the politics of rallies for the time being; otherwise, the opposition will be responsible for the spike in corona.

The governor said there was grave danger of corona but unfortunately the opposition did not care about the peopleâ€™s lives but their own political interests. The rule of law is the governmentâ€™s responsibility which will be fulfilled in any case.

