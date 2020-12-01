‘PDM leaders have no sympathy for people’

LAHORE: Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has said Bhutto and Sharif families are in the habit of exploiting workers for gaining political and personal motives. In a statement issued here on Monday, he prayed that may Allah Almighty save the people of Multan from coronavirus as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders have no sympathy for the common man. He said that those making hue and cry for NRO would get nothing except disappointment.