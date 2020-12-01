CM Usman Buzdar approves free treatment for poor in social security hospitals

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar approved free-of-cost treatment facility for common patients in the emergency of social security hospitals along with industrial workers. He directed the officials concerned to work out the feasible recommendations for the treatment of common patients in indoor and outdoor of such hospitals.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting at his office on Monday. Law Minister Raja Basharat, Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi, secretary labour and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister allowed necessary amendments to the relevant rules adding that labour workers would also be given Insaf Sehat Cards. He approved scrap factories' inspection and directed the labour department to submit recommendations for the introduction of inspector-less regime as well as the self-assessment scheme.

The meeting also decided to issue an ordinance concerning the companies profits (workers participation) amendment bill.

The future appointments of labour inspectors will be performance-based and the rights of the labourers will be ensured while promoting the best relationship between an employer and employees, concluded the chief minister.