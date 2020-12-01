close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
December 1, 2020

Nato seeks ‘political role’

BRUSSELS: The Nato alliance should seek a more political role as the lynchpin of the West, ministers will hear this week, despite disputes about its strategy.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will present foreign ministers with a report from an outside expert panel, arguing the case for Nato as a policy hub.

"I will then develop my proposals for the heads of state and government when they meet next year," Stoltenberg said.

