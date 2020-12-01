Sudan confirms Israeli visit

KHARTOUM: Sudan has confirmed that an Israeli delegation visited Khartoum, a week after the mission, a pan-Arab news channel reported.

The Sovereign Council, its highest ruling body, sought to play down the importance of the visit, saying it was not political.

"We did not announce it at the time because it was not a major visit or of a political nature," council spokesman Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman told the US-based pan-Arab channel Al-Hurra on Sunday.

He said the visit "was of a technical and military nature".

Sudan in October became the third Arab country in as many months to announce a normalisation deal with Israel, after the UAE and Bahrain.