Israel, exiled group killed Irani scientist

TEHRAN: Iran said Israel and an exiled opposition group used new and "complex" methods to assassinate its leading nuclear scientist, as it buried him on Monday in a funeral befitting a top "martyr".

As it laid Mohsen Fakhrizadeh -- seen by Israel as the "father" of Iran’s nuclear weapons programme -- to rest, the Islamic republic also vowed to redouble his work. Fakhrizadeh died on Friday after his car and bodyguards were targeted in a bomb and gun attack on a major road outside the capital, heightening tensions once more between Tehran and its foes.

Iran’s top security official, Rear-Admiral Ali Shamkhani of the Supreme National Security Council, said the "operation was very complex, using electronic equipment and no one was present at the scene".

The People’s Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK) were "certainly" involved, along with "the Zionist regime and the Mossad", he said, referring to the Israeli government and its spy agency.

Shamkhani’s comments came in video interviews broadcast by state television and the Fars news agency.

Without citing sources, Fars itself reported the attack had been carried out with the help of "a remote-controlled automatic machinegun" mounted on a pickup truck. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani had on Saturday accused Israel of acting as a "mercenary" for the United States by carrying out the assassination. Fakhrizadeh’s funeral was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Defence Minister Amir Hatami and Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami.

As the funeral got underway, a religious singer praised Fakhrizadeh and alluded to the martyrdom of Imam Hossein, the revered 7th century holy figure from whom Muslims draw inspiration. "If our enemies had not committed this heinous crime and spilled our dear martyr’s blood, he might have remained unknown," Hatami said in a speech.

"But today, he who was only an idol for... his students and colleagues, is introduced to the whole world," he added, saying he would be an inspiration for "all who embark on the path to fight."

"The enemies should know that this is their first defeat."

Hatami had said after the scientist’s death that Fakhrizadeh was one of his deputies and headed the ministry’s Defence Research and Innovation Organization, focusing on the field of "nuclear defence".