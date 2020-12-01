School student allegedly commits suicide

MANSEHRA: A student of eighth grade allegedly committed suicide over a minor issue in Garhi Habibullah area of the district on Monday.

Mohammad Suniyal, 15, exchanged words with his mother over a minor domestic issue and locked himself inside a room and allegedly fired at himself.

The family rushed him to the civil hospital in Garhi Habibullah where doctors pronounced him dead.

He was the student of Government High School Garhi Habibullah and the lone son of his parents.

The body was handed over to the family after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities.