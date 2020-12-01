13 killed in Punjab road accident

SHEIKHUPURA: At least 13 people were killed and 17 others injured in a head-on collision between two passenger vehicles on Narowal Road near Sheikhupura in Punjab on Monday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a speeding bus was heading towards Lahore from Narowal when it collided with a van due to fog on Narowal Road. Following the collision, the van caught fire when its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder exploded, which engulfed the bus as well.

As a result, 13 passengers of the van were burnt alive, while 17 others received burn injuries, who were shifted to the rural health centre Narang Mandi from where they were shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore.

The bodies were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Muridke and their identities were yet to be ascertained.Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deepest grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the dreadful traffic accident. He directed the authorities concerned to provide best facilities to the injured, and also asked the administration officers and elected members to monitor the medical assistance provided to the victims.