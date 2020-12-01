China lauds Pak Army’s efforts for regional peace, CPEC security

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Minister for National Defence General Wei Fenghe on Monday acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts for regional peace and provision of secure environment for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Minister of National Defence China General Wei Fenghe met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ), said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

The COAS, he said thanked the dignitary for China’s unwavering support to Pakistan on all key issues at regional and international forums. Gen Bajwa said: “Pakistan Army greatly values our time-tested and brotherly relations with China. We have been standing together all along, and our relations will be no different in wake of future challenges.

“During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence collaboration were discussed, he added. Later on, the ISPR DG said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed for the enhancement of defence cooperation between both the armies.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Minister of National Defence, laid a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to visiting dignitary, he added.