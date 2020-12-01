PTI’s Khalid Khursheed elected as GB Chief Minister

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Legislative Assembly on Monday elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Barrister Khalid Khursheed as the region’s new Chief Minister.

Barrister Khursheed secured 22 votes, while joint opposition’s candidate Advocate Amjad Hussain got nine votes. Polling to elect the new leader of the house was held in the afternoon.

The PTI has already pocketed the key slot of GB Assembly Speaker after Amjad Ali was elected earlier this week. Khursheed’s name was finalised after consultations with the PTI central leadership and its GB chapter.

On November 24, the PTI government announced that it was set to form its government in GB after securing a majority in the Legislative Assembly following the 2020 election.

The party grabbed 10 seats in the general elections but after gaining the support of six independent winners and allotment of six reserved seats, the PTI secured 22 out of the 33 seats in the Assembly.

As per a notification issued by GB Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan, the PTI was declared successful on 10 seats, while independent candidates won seven seats, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) obtained three, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) got two, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) secured one seat each.