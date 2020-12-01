Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll tops 8,000

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s coronavirus fatalities crossed 8,000 on Monday with 40 fresh deaths and 2,839 new cases, as Planning Minister Asad Umar said the forum had finalised its recommendations for the procurement of Covid-19 vaccine.

Umar, who chaired a session of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said in his Twitter message that the taskforce of experts headed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had developed the recommendations, which were discussed and finalised. The recommendations will be presented before the federal cabinet on Tuesday (today) for its approval, he added. It emerged on November 23 that the federal government had decided to approach international donors for financial assistance to purchase Covid-19 vaccine.

According to sources, the government is likely to contact the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the Unicef for funding for the bulk buying of doses of the vaccine. The health ministry will approach the multilateral donors through the Economic Affairs Division.

It will negotiate with them for financial assistance or a loan with no strings attached, the sources said, adding the health ministry had begun working on a coherent plan for the purpose. It is pertinent to mention here that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had earlier approved a technical supplementary grant worth US$150 million for the advance purchase of coronavirus vaccine.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also approved specific funding for the advance purchase of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a statement released by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and former Sindh minister Muhammad Adil Siddiqui passed away on Monday due to complications caused by the novel coronavirus. Siddiqui, who had arrived in Islamabad earlier this month, was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus. He was on a ventilator at a private hospital in Karachi where he was pronounced dead by the medical team.

According to the NCOC figures, Pakistan recorded fresh 2,839 Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 8,025. However, 1,613 patients recovered from the virus, while 2,046 patients were in critical condition.

The national tally of cases now stands at 398,024, with the positivity rate reaching 8.5 per cent.