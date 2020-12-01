Raza sent home for breaching Covid-19 protocols

KARACHI: Raza Hasan of Northern’s Second XI has been sent home following a breach of the Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) Covid-19 protocols.

The decision means he will not be allowed to take any further part in the 2020-21 domestic season.

Raza had left the bio-secure premises at a local hotel without seeking a prior clearance from the medical team as well as the PCB’s High Performance department.

“It is sad and unfortunate that despite several reminders and educational programmes on the significance and importance of respecting and following Covid-19 protocols, Raza Hasan decided to take matters in his hand and overstepped the line. As such, he has been expelled from the tournament and will not be allowed for the remaining season,” PCB Director High Performance Nadeem Khan said.

“The PCB has a zero-tolerance approach towards Covid-19 breaches as these are designed to not only ensure health and safety of all participants but to also demonstrate to the world that we can successfully organise and deliver domestic competitions,” he said.

“I sincerely hope Raza Hasan will use this time to reflect on his irresponsible actions and the potential damage his breach could have caused to the event in general and Pakistan cricket in particular.”