PCB umpires express surprise over reports of their fight

LAHORE: Umpires Qaiser Khan and Rana Arshad, members of the PCB panel of umpires, have expressed surprise over reports of a bitter fight between them.
Qaisar said that they were not together in the match during which reports of their fight emerged, adding that he was staying at PC Hotel in Rawalpindi where he supervised a match.