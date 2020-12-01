close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2020

PCB umpires express surprise over reports of their fight

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2020

LAHORE: Umpires Qaiser Khan and Rana Arshad, members of the PCB panel of umpires, have expressed surprise over reports of a bitter fight between them.

Qaisar said that they were not together in the match during which reports of their fight emerged, adding that he was staying at PC Hotel in Rawalpindi where he supervised a match.

Latest News

More From Sports